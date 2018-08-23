Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in homicide outside East Vancouver restaurant
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with an East Vancouver homicide earlier this year.
Minh Huu Dam, 55, was badly injured around 1:30 in the morning near Kingsway and Nanaimo on April 22. He was rushed to hospital, but later died.
READ MORE: Suspect arrested following Vancouver’s 7th homicide of 2018
Police arrested a 48-year-old man at the scene. Investigators believe the two men knew each other, and had gotten into an altercation on the street a few blocks away from where Dam was found.
WATCH: Vancouver’s 12th homicide victim identified
That altercation escalated into a fight outside of a restaurant, police said, in which Dam was fatally injured.
Police said Crown approved the murder charge against Vancouver resident Ngoc Chau Nguyen, who remains in custody, on Wednesday.
Dam’s death was Vancouver’s 7th homicide of 2018.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.