Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in homicide outside East Vancouver restaurant

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with an East Vancouver homicide earlier this year.

Minh Huu Dam, 55, was badly injured around 1:30 in the morning near Kingsway and Nanaimo on April 22. He was rushed to hospital, but later died.

Police arrested a 48-year-old man at the scene. Investigators believe the two men knew each other, and had gotten into an altercation on the street a few blocks away from where Dam was found.

That altercation escalated into a fight outside of a restaurant, police said, in which Dam was fatally injured.

Police said Crown approved the murder charge against Vancouver resident Ngoc Chau Nguyen, who remains in custody, on Wednesday.

Dam’s death was Vancouver’s 7th homicide of 2018.