Amazon to close software development office in Ottawa this fall

Ottawa is gaining one new Amazon facility but is losing another office belonging to the e-commerce giant.

Amazon’s software development office in Kanata will be closing its doors this fall, the company confirmed to Global News late Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Construction of Amazon facility in east-end Ottawa officially begins

A spokesperson said Amazon decided to “move roles” from their small office at 555 Legget Drive to other offices in Canada and the United States — a change designed “to help teams operate even more efficiently and collaboratively.”

“We are working closely with affected employees through this transition to provide relocation with their current role, or assistance with pursuing other opportunities with Amazon or outside of the company,” the spokesperson said in an email statement.

Fewer than 30 employees work out of the west end location. The spokesperson did not provide a specific date the office would shut down.

READ MORE: Jeff Bezos briefly becomes richest person ever as Amazon workers strike for better conditions

News of the closure comes the same week municipal and federal leaders and Amazon representatives gathered to officially kick off construction at the site of the company’s massive new warehouse in Ottawa’s east end.

The centre, when completed, will be over one million square feet and generate 600 distribution jobs.

Amazon will soon have nine fulfillment facilities in Canada; it also has two tech hubs in Vancouver and Toronto. The company in April also announced the creation of new development centre in Vancouver.

Amazon says it has created more than 7,000 full-time jobs in the country to date.