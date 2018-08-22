Beer Store’s Rideau Street location to close up shop on Oct. 14

The Beer Store is shutting down operations at its Rideau Street location this fall on Oct. 14.

A spokesperson for the privately owned Ontario chain said it decided not to renew its lease for the downtown Ottawa building at 209 Rideau St. – but didn’t say why.

The tenancy agreement was set to expire on Oct. 30.

When asked, Bill Walker didn’t say whether the Beer Store will open another outlet at a different location in Ottawa or if the company has plans to close other stores in the city.

The Beer Store operates a number of shops in the city of Ottawa, including three others in the downtown area – on Bank Street and Somerset Street in Centretown, and on Selkirk Street in Vanier.

The Beer Store operates more than 450 retail outlets province-wide, according to its website.