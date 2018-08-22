Canada
August 22, 2018
Updated: August 22, 2018 2:20 pm

Missing elderly Winnipeg man found dead

George Lepine has been missing since August 9.

The search for a senior missing for more than a week has ended.

Winnipeg police said Wednesday that George Lepine, 80, was found dead.

Foul play is not suspected, they added.

Lepine was last seen in North Kildonan on the morning of Aug. 9.

