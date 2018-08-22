BC Wildfire

More
BC Wildfire
August 22, 2018 12:15 pm
Updated: August 22, 2018 12:29 pm

Premier John Horgan addresses federal cabinet on B.C. wildfire fight

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: BC Premier John Horgan addresses the media

A A

Premier John Horgan addressed the federal cabinet on the province’s ongoing wildfire fight on Wednesday morning.

Horgan met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Nanaimo on Tuesday. Trudeau and his newly shuffled cabinet are in B.C. for their annual summer retreat.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfires map 2018: Current location of wildfires around the province

Horgan praised Ottawa’s response to the wildfire situation, saying all levels of government are working together to address the crisis.

Trudeau plans to head to Prince George to tour some of the hardest hit areas. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan also announced a cabinet committee to deal directly with fighting the fires
Report an error
BC Wildfire
BC wildfires
Horgan
John Horgan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News