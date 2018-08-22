Premier John Horgan addresses federal cabinet on B.C. wildfire fight

Premier John Horgan addressed the federal cabinet on the province’s ongoing wildfire fight on Wednesday morning.

Horgan met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Nanaimo on Tuesday. Trudeau and his newly shuffled cabinet are in B.C. for their annual summer retreat.

Horgan praised Ottawa’s response to the wildfire situation, saying all levels of government are working together to address the crisis.

Trudeau plans to head to Prince George to tour some of the hardest hit areas. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan also announced a cabinet committee to deal directly with fighting the fires