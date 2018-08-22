London City Hall staffer charged with assault

A high-profile employee at London City Hall has been reassigned after being charged with two counts of assault.

Marcel Marcellin, a former London police officer who made a failed attempt at politics in 2014 and later became a city hall bureaucrat, was working as the lead on London’s UN Safe Cities project at the time the charges were laid.

The safe cities plan is London’s attempt to reduce sexual violence against women. Marcellin has since been taken off the project.

READ MORE: London city council to spend $31,000 on UN Safe Cities effort

Marcellin’s lawyer, Joseph J. Markson, confirmed to 980 CFPL his client faces two charges from the mid-1990s and has been reassigned at city hall.

“The allegations of assault made on unspecified dates in 1995 and 1996 are agenda-driven and false. Mr. Marcellin places his trust in the justice system and looks forward to the charges being dismissed in due course,” said Markson in a written statement. “Mr. Marcellin understands and accepts his reassignment in the interim.”

Marcellin joined London City Hall in January 2017 and served as Mayor Matt Brown‘s chief of staff from August to November of 2017 before he was named the director of organizational strategy and initiatives.

READ MORE: London Police charge third person in connection with William MacPherson homicide investigation

Before working at city hall, Marcellin ran unsuccessfully for the Ontario Liberals in 2014. He finished a distant third behind New Democrat Teresa Armstrong.

Marcellin worked for the London Police Service for 21 years from 1995 to 2016. The former sergeant was appointed as the diversity officer in 2009.

Marcellin taught a diversity course at Fanshawe College’s police foundations program from September 2009 until he started working at city hall.