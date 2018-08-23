Training for Drop Zone Winnipeg: behind the scenes

How do you safely make your way 300 feet down the side of a downtown high-rise?

As participants of the Easter Seals Drop Zone are learning, rappelling down a towering building takes courage and attention to detail.

To start, you have learn how to properly buckle up the harness that’s going to keep you safe and secure.

Next, it helps to watch someone who has plenty of rappel experience who can talk you through what you’re about to do step-by-step and show you how to handle different scenarios that may come up.

READ MORE: Easter Seals Drop Zone preview on Global News Morning

These are just a couple of steps Easter Seals Drop Zone participants are learning at Vertical Adventures ahead of the annual fundraising event for people living with disabilities. Those who signed up to conquer their fear of dropping down Manitoba Hydro’s 272-foot building will take on that challenge Aug. 28.

Before each rappel, organizers say there will be an additional training refresher with a team who will remind Drop Zone participants of the best rappelling technique. Global News Morning will be airing the event live throughout Tuesday’s show.

RELATED: 60 people rappel hundreds of feet down Winnipeg building for charity, Aug. 2017

According to Easter Seals, one in six Manitobans has a disability. More than 200,000 children, youth and adults with disabilities benefit from support from initiatives like Drop Zone. You can learn more about the work the organization is doing here.