Sea cadets set sail in Kingston at Royal Canadian National Regatta

Sailors from all parts of the country have come to Kingston for the Royal Canadian Sea Cadet National Regatta this week.

The event features the top 50 sailors in Canada. Sailing out of the Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, 25 two-person boats hit the water Tuesday for opening day of the competition.

Cam Kalyniuk is making his third appearance as the Canadian champion. The Manitoba sailor says windy conditions certainly helped on day one.

“The game plan usually just starts when you get out there. You have to find which side you think is going to be the best side, and you’ve got to think about where the wind’s coming from. It all comes into play once you’re out on the water,” said Kalyniuk.

Brig.-Gen. Kelly Woiden helped raise the curtain on the annual event. The National Cadet and Junior Canadian Ranger Support Group commander says the regatta is about sailing but also embodies the core values of the program like leadership, citizenship and physical fitness.

“It really is that team work. It’s about being able to set a goal, achieve that goal and do that as a team, as an individual, and more importantly, come away with some great skills.”

The five-day event is hosted by the Canadian Olympic Training Regatta Kingston, an organization that has entertained the best sailors in the world at the Portsmouth Harbour facility for the past 49 years.