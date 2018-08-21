Fire consumes grain elevator in Crystal City, Man.
Firefighters in Crystal City scrambled to fight a blaze that consumed a grain elevator Monday evening.
The fire broke out in the elevator owned by Paterson Grain at around 6 p.m.
Bright orange flames rose in the sky and residents in the area said it sounded like thunder as the building burned.
Photos from people in the community show the fire also damaged businesses nearby.
Fire crews from surrounding areas also responded to the call and STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched.
There’s no word on how the fire started or the amount of damage it caused.
Crystal City is about 150 km southwest of Winnipeg.
