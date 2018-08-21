Fire consumes grain elevator in Crystal City, Man.

Firefighters in Crystal City scrambled to fight a blaze that consumed a grain elevator Monday evening.

The fire broke out in the elevator owned by Paterson Grain at around 6 p.m.

😥 Great local effort from miles around, 5-6 fire departments, at least a dozen maybe 2-3 dozen farmers hauling water. A few buildings lost but it could have been much worse without a great response. pic.twitter.com/7iYUn6LaRr — Walt Smith (@Smithfamilyseed) August 21, 2018

Bright orange flames rose in the sky and residents in the area said it sounded like thunder as the building burned.

Photos from people in the community show the fire also damaged businesses nearby.

Sad day at Crystal City. Lost our elevator and local retail business. Big thanks to all the volunteer firefighters and folks that brought water. pic.twitter.com/wqPj74ysUp — Maurice (@CCFarmBoy) August 21, 2018

Fire crews from surrounding areas also responded to the call and STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched.

There’s no word on how the fire started or the amount of damage it caused.

Crystal City is about 150 km southwest of Winnipeg.