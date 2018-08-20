New multi-use sports park opens in Okanagan

Westbank First Nation has opened a new multi-use sports park.

The new $700,000 park contains a fenced multi-use sports court, built-in basketball and hockey nets and player box seats.

“Over the last several years, council has moved forward with several investments in our community core, including construction of a $5.5-million youth centre and current $9-million renovations to Sensisyusten School,” Chief Roxanne Lindley said in a statement. “It’s a great pleasure to be opening another wonderful facility within the core where people can be active, healthy and build community.”

The facility also includes a skate bowl and an up-and-down pump track for bikes, skateboarders, scooters and rollerbladers.

“Seeing many members of our community enjoying the park together is what it’s all about,” advisory council chair Terry Turcan said in a statement. “The park ties in nicely with other nearby recreational facilities, including soccer fields, a pavilion and a baseball stadium. We should all be very proud of these facilities, and I encourage our youth and community to use them often.”

The new park is next to the youth centre on Quail Lane.