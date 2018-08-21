Scott Thompson: Trudeau rides again

It’s no surprise that the prime minister has formally announced he will run again in 2019. I don’t see any real challenge to the rock star politician.

He will have to shoot himself severely in both feet to lose.

Justin Trudeau’s Canada is more of a mood or feeling than results-driven. A “do the right thing” mentality, but I’m not really sure what he has accomplished to help the average Canadian.

He is great at marketing the country and bringing conflicting sides together, but closing the deal is another issue.

The Kinder Morgan pipeline is evidence of that.

He appears to speak for the less fortunate while enjoying a lifetime of elitism. He sells sunny ways but tries to make the rest of us feel guilty for the behaviour of past Canadians.

Did he scold his father, the late Pierre Trudeau, this way?

Trudeau’s reign is like hanging out with the most popular kid in school everyone follows — once the novelty wears off, you ask yourself what’s in it for you.

I’m not sure we’re getting what he is out of this relationship. But what choice do we have? Anyone?

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.