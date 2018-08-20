Replacements for Greyhound starting to come forward in B.C.

A bus company contracted out by Greyhound is looking to take over a portion of the transport giant’s routes, once Greyhound cuts all but one route in British Columbia at the end of October.

The application before the province’s Passenger Transportation Board says Silver City Stagelines will run one return trip a day, Monday through Saturday, covering mostly the West Kootenay and Boundary region.

“It would start in the morning in Nelson, with stops in Castlegar, Trail, Grand Forks, Midway, Rock Creek and Kelowna,” operator Fritz Keller said.

Keller says he’ll start with a small 12-person bus, charging the same as Greyhound and possibly a few dollars cheaper if he’s given the green light by the board.

“I see the need for getting out of Trail for hospital appointments, there’s lots of seniors,” he said.

Keller’s application goes before the board this week.