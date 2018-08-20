Hamilton’s transportation sector highlighted in Premier Doug Ford’s tour of the city

Ontario’s premier recently got a first-hand look at what Hamilton has to offer in being a driving force for the province’s economic future.

The tour of the area on Aug. 16, focused on Hamilton as a transportation focal point and it started with Hamilton’s port, the largest of any in the Great Lakes basin.

It included a stop at John C. Munro Airport with the cargo centre, used as a hub for UPS and FedEx, finishing off with the West Harbour GO Station that has yet to get all-day service.

There was also a meeting with business leaders which included those from the steel sector and topping that agenda was the recent U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium.

It was organized by Flamboro-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly and she says what Hamilton has to offer was obvious.

She says “the point was to show the premier the multi-modal connectivity to move goods in and out of Ontario, across Canada and, of course, to our southern neighbours which is our largest trading partner. I think he recognizes that now.”

“Hamilton is the key in turning the province around. Not just a key, but the key in terms of what we can do, what we can provide to ensure there is economic prosperity right across Ontario,” Skelly added.

She says the tour last Thursday “was part of an effort to highlight Hamilton as the key force in Ontario with the hope that the city would be an anchor in the new Tory government’s plan to move the province’s economy forward.”

Skelly says that plan is expected in the next several months.