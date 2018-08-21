“The Birmingham Rifle” Dieter Brock reminisces on Blue Bomber days

A Winnipeg Blue Bombers legend is back in Manitoba for a few days meeting with fans.

He’s here as part of the Princess Auto Canadian Football Hall of Fame Roadshow, where Canadian football memorabilia will be on hand along with legends like Dieter Brock.

“It’s awesome to be able to meet the fans and be able to talk to them about games we played back in those days. Also giving them a chance to autograph a jersey, football or whatever they have,” Brock said.

There are a lot of memories Brock fondly looks back on during his time in Winnipeg.

“One of the best parts is the players I had the opportunity to play with. That’s what you remember the most about football, they guys you were around during that time and the things you went through in order to play a season. It’s just great to be back in Winnipeg”

Fans of Brock and Canadian Football will have a chance to explore and talk about its history during the roadshow which is making two stops in Manitoba.

Winnipeg stop:

Winnipeg Princess Auto (Panet location) August 21, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Former players Dieter Brock, Chris Walby, and Milt Stegall will be on hand

Brandon stop:

Brandon Princess Auto 1855 18th Street North August 22, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Former players Dieter Brock and Milt Stegall will be in attendance

Other stops for the roadshow can be found here.

WATCH: Blue Bomber legend Dieter Brock favourite Winnipeg days on Global News Morning.