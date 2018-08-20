Barrie police investigating fatal motorcycle collision

Barrie police are investigating after a collision in the city left one motorcyclist dead.

According to police, at 5 p.m. on Sunday, officers received a report of a collision on Cundles Road and Duckworth Street East involving a motorcycle.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, a 32-year-old man from Aurora, was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information, or who may have dashcam footage of the collision to contact the Barrie police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2913 or 2912.