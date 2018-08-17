Sand sculpture of Donald Trump in diapers a big hit in Vancouver neighbourhood

A Vancouver sculptor has a big hit on his hands with a piece poking fun at the world’s biggest political figure.

“Donald Trump in Diapers” is a sculpture made from about 1,000 pounds of compacted sand, and is based on a protest blimp that appeared in London during the U.S. president’s state visit earlier this year.

It was made by sculptor Delayne Corbitt, who’s been working with stone and sand for more than 20 years.

“The blimp was very different in shape, so I embellished it and then I used a picture of a real fat baby to create the body,” he said.

“And then I just superimposed the images and some of the other themes, like there’s chest hair on it.”

The sculpture shows Trump with his mouth open, and sitting with a baby bottle with the Twitter logo on it.

The statue sits out front of Corbitt’s home near Willow Street and 16th Avenue in Vancouver, in an area where he sculpts for practice and to show his work to his neighbours.

He said it’s been a hit with most people on the block, some who’ve poked and prodded it.

“People have loved it, it’s been a conversation starter, and people have been bringing their friends over,” he said.

“I’m tempted to host an auction for somebody to come and actually destroy the piece, so if you’re interested just let me know and the highest bidder will get a chance to come by and we’ll film you destroying the piece.”