Spread the Love: Mulgrave Park youth take to downtown streets with positive messages

Dozens of youth and community members from Halifax’s Mulgrave Park neighbourhood took to downtown streets Friday with the goal of “spreading the love.”

The group handed out candies with messages attached that read “be awesome,” “reach for the moon, even if you miss you’ll land among the stars,” and “life is a gift, cherish it.”

Spread the Love day has been going on for four years. Community facilitator with Phoenix Youth Programs, Suzy Hansen, said it started as a way to change the negative perception of their community.

READ MORE: Mulgrave Park youth flood city with positive vibes

“There’s been some media take online and on TV about how Mulgrave Park is painted, and it wasn’t a good light,” she said.

“A lot of our youth had said that’s not what Mulgrave Park represents. There’s lots of caring and loving people and we have a lot to offer.”

People who received the candy and message were receptive to the idea.

“This is great, it puts a smile on your face,” said one woman who was walking through Grand Parade.

WATCH: Masked men spreading cheer in Halifax with random acts of kindness

Another man ran into the group along the waterfront and said it was unexpected, but nice.

“I’m going to turn it over to somebody else,” he said.

While Spread the Love Day is only once a year, the group said they hope the message will continue to spread all year.