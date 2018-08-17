Crews make progress on Wardle fire in Kootenay National Park

Fire crews have made significant progress on containing the Wardle wildfire that’s burning in Kootenay National Park, but there will still be delays on the popular highway route that runs through the park.

In a news release Friday, Parks Canada said that firefighters are getting the upper hand on the fire in the Vermillion Valley, which has forced some closures on Highway 93 South between the Alberta border and Radium Hot Springs over the last several weeks.

READ MORE: Wildfires close Highway 93 from Radium Hot Springs to Alberta border until Aug. 5

On both sides of the Vermilion River, helicopters continue to bucket water, and crews are working near fire guards built with heavy machinery to control fire growth.

The Wardle fire is approximately 3,600 hectares in size; 160 firefighters, nine helicopters and eight pieces of heavy equipment are working on the blaze.

New traffic calming measures have been put in place as fire and highway crews continue fire suppression efforts along the roadway. The speed limit has been reduced to 50 km/h through the fire zone, and flaggers may slow or stop traffic as needed, according to Parks Canada.

RELATED: 102 fires burning in B.C.’s southeast region

A portion of the highway, from the Paint Pots to Olive Lake, has also been designated a no-stopping zone. Motorists should be prepared with enough fuel and supplies should they need to turn around and take an alternate route via Highways 1 and 95.

Check Drive BC and 511 Alberta for possible temporary closures, alternate routes and the most up-to-date information.

READ MORE: Provincial government issues fire ban for southern Alberta

All trails, backcountry campgrounds and day-use areas remain closed from Rockwall Trail South to Cobb Lake Trail, including the Kootenay River day-use area, McLeod Meadows Campground, Dog Lake Trail and Kootenay River boat launch.

A fire ban remains in place for Kootenay, Yoho and Banff national parks.