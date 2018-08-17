Environment
August 17, 2018 4:01 pm

4-tonne canoe unveiled on Annabelle Street

By Writer/Producer  Global News

Community members gathered for the unveiling of the 4-tonne canoe sculpture.

Vivian Santos
A A

A four-tonne stone canoe sculpture was unveiled Friday for the second phase of a beautifying river access project.

The sculpture features black granite stones, quarried in Manitoba and brought to the river access on Annabelle Street for the Annabelle River Access Project.

READ MORE: Young Indigenous artists plant seeds of change with new exhibitions

Made by local artist Louis Bakó, the stone canoe will serve as a resting place for reflection and physical/spiritual connection with the ancient Red River, said Point Douglas Coun. Mike Pagtakhan.

“I am truly humbled by the devotion that Louis brings forward in keeping the river landing a permanent year-round area for everyone to relax, reflect and enjoy.”

The canoe sculpture faces the East side of the Red River.

Mike Pagtakhan

The canoe faces east on the bank of the Red River. The first phase of the Annabella river access project provided a naturalized walkway and gathering area at the end of Annabella Street, giving locals better river views of the city.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
4 ton
Annabelle Street
Canoe Sculpture
Mike Pagtakhan
Point Douglas
Point douglas city councillo
Red River
Stone Canoe

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News