4-tonne canoe unveiled on Annabelle Street

A four-tonne stone canoe sculpture was unveiled Friday for the second phase of a beautifying river access project.

The sculpture features black granite stones, quarried in Manitoba and brought to the river access on Annabelle Street for the Annabelle River Access Project.

Made by local artist Louis Bakó, the stone canoe will serve as a resting place for reflection and physical/spiritual connection with the ancient Red River, said Point Douglas Coun. Mike Pagtakhan.

“I am truly humbled by the devotion that Louis brings forward in keeping the river landing a permanent year-round area for everyone to relax, reflect and enjoy.”

The canoe faces east on the bank of the Red River. The first phase of the Annabella river access project provided a naturalized walkway and gathering area at the end of Annabella Street, giving locals better river views of the city.