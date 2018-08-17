7 homes evacuated after hazmat scare in Hamilton

A hazmat scare has led to the evacuation of several homes in Hamilton.

At around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, fire crews were called about an unknown odour at a two-and-a-half-storey home on Barnesdale Avenue.

Once crews arrived on the scene, their gas detection equipment reported high explosive levels, so they immediately backed out of the home and the hazmat crew was called in.

As a precaution, at least seven homes were evacuated in a one-block radius around the property and a city transit bus was brought in for the evacuees.

Hydro and gas were shut off to the home, which was quickly ventilated to safe levels.

It was determined the leak was caused by propane tanks being used to fuel the hot water tank located in the basement.

All residents were allowed back into their homes around midnight and no injuries were reported.

All of the residents in the area of 103 Barnesdale Ave N who were evacuated from their homes have been cleared to return. — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) August 17, 2018

Crews are still investigating an odour at 103 Barnesdale Ave N, access to the area is restricted pic.twitter.com/gY7X0eI60q — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) August 17, 2018