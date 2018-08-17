Canada
August 17, 2018 7:27 am

7 homes evacuated after hazmat scare in Hamilton

By Reporter  900 CHML
Twitter
A A

A hazmat scare has led to the evacuation of several homes in Hamilton.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police investigating collision involving city bus and pedestrian

At around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, fire crews were called about an unknown odour at a two-and-a-half-storey home on Barnesdale Avenue.

Once crews arrived on the scene, their gas detection equipment reported high explosive levels, so they immediately backed out of the home and the hazmat crew was called in.

As a precaution, at least seven homes were evacuated in a one-block radius around the property and a city transit bus was brought in for the evacuees.

READ MORE: Unknown substance sends 3 courthouse officers to hospital

Hydro and gas were shut off to the home, which was quickly ventilated to safe levels.

It was determined the leak was caused by propane tanks being used to fuel the hot water tank located in the basement.

All residents were allowed back into their homes around midnight and no injuries were reported.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
barnesdale
Evacuation
Fire
HamOnt
Hazardous
HAZMAT
Homes
Materials
Odour
Propane
Scare
Smell

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News