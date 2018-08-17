Scott Thompson: Queen of Soul’s work as relevant today as ever

Thursday morning, we lost the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin.

Franklin’s music spanned decades and stood the test of time because, as she said, everyone could relate to it.

Who doesn’t want respect, she would say.

Over and above the well-deserved accolades this artist is getting, it is her music when we hear it that brings a tear to the eye.

Hearing a certain song — whether it’s a favourite or not — will take you back to a distant time and place in a note or two.

It’s magical and powerful.

Only a musician knows what it is like to create such a memory for the listener, especially when everyone interprets the work differently.

Aretha Franklin is one of those artists whose music engulfs the soul and will last forever.

Not only should we take time to celebrate the work of Aretha Franklin but to celebrate the work of every artist whose music has moved us.

