Halton police release photos of suspects in cigarette thefts

Halton police are looking for the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted in connection with a series of break-ins targetting cigarette retailers in Milton.

Police say on four occasions last month, at least two men targetted convenience stores and gas stations in the early morning hours in stolen vehicles, typically four-door sedans.

One of the men would smash a window to get into the businesses before removing cigarettes and tobacco products from drawers and shelves, while the other man, who’s smaller, stood outside acting as a lookout. The second man would load the vehicle trunk with the stolen smokes.

Police say in the last incident a third suspect, a woman, was also involved.

They believe the suspects may be involved in several similar incidents in Hamilton.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact Det. Const. Mark Brewster of the 1 District criminal investigation bureau at 905-825-4747 ext: 2428