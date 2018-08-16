Highway 1 closed near Moosomin, Sask. while firefighters put out grass fire

Moosomin RCMP closed a portion of the Trans Canada Highway due to a grass fire.

The brief closure on Aug. 15 from the Manitoba border to Moosomin, Sask., was meant to ensure the safety of firefighters and volunteers working to extinguish the smoky blaze along the south side of Highway 1.

RCMP said before the highway was closed, several vehicles proceeded at normal speeds which created a dangerous situation for those fighting the fire.

Some structures were lost in the area, according to police.

Moosomin is approximately 225 kilometres east of Regina.