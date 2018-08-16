Smiths Falls’ first Pride parade slated for Aug. 18

Smiths Falls, Ont., will hold its first Pride parade on Aug. 18.

An informal group of five organizers known as Smiths Falls Pride has made all the arrangements for the celebration.

One of those organizers, James Perkins, says he’s not sure why the town of around 10,000 residents hasn’t had an event before to celebrate the LGBTQ community but the time has come.

“Next year is the 50th anniversary of the first Pride parade so it’s time we’ve gotten in there now,” said Perkins.

The original plan was to keep the event small for its first go-round, Perkins says, but with calls of support from communities like Ottawa, Kingston and Cornwall, he’s not sure what to expect.

“We do have a few floats registered, we do have a few vehicles registered and some groups registered, but until we’re lining them up on Saturday I don’t know how many we’re going to have,” he said.

Reaction in the Smiths Falls community has been extremely positive, according to Perkins, with the exception of a couple of e-mails citing religious objections. Still, Perkins remains optimistic about the event.

“I’m not here to tell anybody what’s right and what’s wrong,” he said.

Some area businesses have set up supportive displays ahead of the parade, and a Pride flag now hangs in front of the town hall.

Jennifer Lockett, a member of Smiths Falls’ transgender community, thinks it’s great.

Lockett says she’s been to the Pride parade in Perth, Ont., and she plans to be in the Smiths Falls parade.

“I think it’s going to be good. It’s going to be a lot more people in the Pride [parade], and this is going to be the first time in Smiths Falls,” said Lockett.

The parade will start in front of town hall at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up in Smiths Falls Centennial Park, where participants will have a potluck dinner followed by a dance.