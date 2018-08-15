640 Toronto host and comedian Sandra Carusi loses battle to cancer

Toronto comedian Sandra Carusi lost her battle with breast cancer on Aug. 13.

Carusi had been battling cancer for the last five years and was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in April 2014.

Carusi, who hosted Inside Jokes on 640 Toronto and produced The Parenting Show and The Dating & Relationship Show on the same station, passed away peacefully surrounded by family.

In 2017, Carusi was battling a fifth round of breast cancer. The tumour was large, painful and aggressive.

It had been an extremely emotional time for Carusi, who was a single mother of two young boys. But she channelled that emotion into comedy and towards helping and inspiring others who are facing the same or similar health issues.

Mike Stafford from The Morning Show with Stafford & Supriya shared his thoughts on Carusi’s death on-air on Aug. 14.

“Sandra had been sick for about five years. She had breast cancer and she’d be very honest to admit that because she’d work with various foundations. And then she got better, she went into remission. She was fighting and it was during this battle she actually came up with this idea about comedians just shooting the shite about the world of standup, which is one of the most killer worlds you could ever want to get into,” Stafford said.

“Sandra was one of the most resilient people I’ve ever had the pleasure to know, let alone work with. Everything else you’ve heard about her was also true: funny, passionate, creative, and caring. But above all, I’ll remember her dogged determination to continue living life on her own terms, essentially laughing in the face of her illness,” Nathan Smith of 640 Toronto shared with Global News.

Rob Chiaramida of Corus Entertainment said, “Sandra was a one of a kind individual and made a lasting impression on everyone she ever came in contact with. Her larger-than-life personality, her laugh, her rather interesting sense of humour, her kindness, loyalty and her absolute love and passion for radio is what we will remember most about Sandra. She will truly be missed.”

Condolences poured in over social media once news of her passing spread.

Powerful tribute to one of the most resilient individuals I’ve ever encountered. More than worth a listen. https://t.co/gSEx28nKH3 — Nathan Smith (@nrs82) August 14, 2018

1/ Sandra Carusi told me a few months ago that it wasn’t enough to take life’s lemons and make lemonade. Laughing (as always), she said you had to “squeeze the living shit out of them” to get every last drop of juice. Sandra did just that. — Troy Reeb (@troyreebglobal) August 13, 2018

2/ Even as a long fight with cancer took her away from the office, it seemed to invigorate her love of life and sense of purpose. She started hosting @insidejokes640 and The Parenting Show on @am640 – amplifying her two greatest loves: her kids and her comedy. — Troy Reeb (@troyreebglobal) August 13, 2018

3/ Sandra Carusi passed away this morning. She was one of a kind and far too young. She will be deeply missed at @CorusPR, in the radio community and in comedy clubs across Ontario. Our thoughts are with her family. — Troy Reeb (@troyreebglobal) August 13, 2018

Very sorry to hear about the passing of my good friend @sandracarusi She was tough and very funny. A strong advocate for Canadian comics. She was working hard to get recognition for comedy as an art-form from the Federal Gov’t. My thoughts are with her children and her family. — Russell Peters (@therealrussellp) August 13, 2018

We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Sandra Carusi. A warm, fierce and funny woman who was both a SheDot alum and a huge promoter/supporter.

Many condolences to her family and friends and anyone else who was lucky enough to know her.

R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/Cfi8860EfW — SheDot Festival (@SheDotFestival) August 13, 2018

Rest in Peace @sandra_carusi. You were loved by friends, family and colleagues. We will never forget you. #heartbroken pic.twitter.com/swUwStvqrd — TheMarth (NiCaComic) (@TheMarthaChaves) August 13, 2018

RIP to my fellow @HumberAlumni Sandra Carusi. Your heart..your fire..and your legend will live on..this changes nothing❤️ — Tara-Dawn (@TaraDFresh931) August 13, 2018

We lost a force of nature today in the radio world, my friend and partner Sandra Carusi. Sandra once got pissed off at me for calling her a “hurricane” on a podcast, I think she thought it made her sound… https://t.co/oQXk4VY5GC — Dean Young (@ComicDeanYoung) August 14, 2018

Oh blerg. #SandraCarusi has left the building. Safe voyage courageous woman. Battling the odds despite the diagnosis https://t.co/zdmhRqb7Kv — maggie cassella (@maggiecassella) August 13, 2018

RIP Sandra Carusi, she had a personality as big as the whole outdoors and an amazing love for comedy. My condolences to her family — K Trevor Wilson (@KTrevorWilson) August 13, 2018

Sandra we all just love you. Sending prayers to the family in the days ahead. R.I.P our friend @sandra_carusi pic.twitter.com/5dNqyNbqaG — Cheryl Hickey (@CherylHickeyETC) August 13, 2018

RIP Sandra Carusi. One of the great voices and supporters of Canadian comedy. pic.twitter.com/xbA6mXJNsL — Comedy Records (@ComedyRecords) August 13, 2018

Very saddened to hear of the loss of Sandra Carusi, a tireless advocate of Canadian comedy who fought cancer with might and laughter… https://t.co/tmB2a5Wgs0 — Steve Patterson (@patterballs) August 14, 2018

The comedy community & world has lost an amazing, strong, funny, beautiful person today. Heartbroken to learn about the passing of @sandra_carusi Sandra Carusi was kind, encouraging and generous with her time & advice. We won't ever forget you, you were one of a kind <3 — Kate Barron (@Kate_Barron) August 13, 2018

For all of you out there with kids I know you would hope that friends, co-workers and even strangers would put these boys in their hearts and help them in the days ahead. R.I.P @sandra_carusi Sandra was our friend @CorusPR & we want to help. @GlobalTV https://t.co/1KMRnC0ThL — Cheryl Hickey (@CherylHickeyETC) August 14, 2018

Sandra Carusi was a mother, comedian, broadcaster, and energetic force. She was my colleague for the past decade and someone who I am honored to have called a friend. Her bright eyes, beaming smile, and boisterous laugh will be missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace, Sandra. pic.twitter.com/iRrTxzRHtj — Peter Anthony (@peterisfunny) August 14, 2018

—With files from Angie Seth