More haze to arrive in Manitoba Wednesday afternoon, could last until Saturday

Ongoing wildfires in Western Canada are expected to bring more haze into Manitoba.

Environment Canada has issued air quality statements for most of Western Manitoba with the smoky conditions expected to arrive in the province Wednesday afternoon.

The haze should make its way east to Winnipeg and the rest of the province by Wednesday evening or Thursday morning. Conditions are expected to improve in the western part of the province by Thursday afternoon.

But Environment and Climate Change Canada lead forecaster Brad Vrolijk said the haze should not be as thick as it was when it came through the province last week.

He said the conditions are connected with hot air masses and with projected highs expected to be around 30 degrees in Winnipeg for the next five days, the haze could linger until Saturday.

People may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

In areas affected by smoke from wildland fires, Manitobans are encouraged to:

limit outdoor activity and/or strenuous physical activity; if breathing becomes difficult or uncomfortable, stop or reduce the activity

reduce exposure to smoke by staying indoors or moving to areas with cleaner air, as conditions can vary dramatically by area

turn off furnaces and air-conditioning units that may draw smoke indoors

keep indoor air cleaner by avoiding smoking or burning other materials

WATCH: B.C. continues to battle almost 600 wildfires