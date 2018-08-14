Here’s the fake news Saudi Arabia is playing about Canada

Saudi Arabia is criticizing — and at times misrepresenting — Canada‘s human rights record on its state-owned news network, amid a growing feud between the two countries.

A segment on Al Arabiya TV has accused Canada of trampling on human rights in several cases, after Canada criticized the kingdom for its treatment of two feminist activists last week.

READ MORE: Here's everything you need to know about the Saudi Arabia-Canada spat

The Saudi outlet has suggested that Canada is the worst country in the world for women, that it has the highest suicide rate and that it treats its Indigenous people the way Myanmar treats the Rohingya – a Muslim minority massacred and driven out of Myanmar en masse last year.

READ MORE: Canada commits $300M to Rohingya crisis, warns perpetrators will have ‘no place to hide’

Here’s a look at some of the claims levelled against Canada in a recent video from Al Arabiya TV, which was published in Arabic and English.

“Ironically, imprisonment of non-violent cases in Canada are revealed,” the video says.

Professors ‘arrested for their political views’

The Al Arabiya video falsely claimed that Canada has arrested or detained a number of individuals for “freedom of opinion,” including University of Toronto professor Jordan Peterson and Holocaust denier Ernst Zundel.

The video shows text and photos of the individuals in question, over a background photo of a women’s prison in Edmonton. The cases appear to be false or misleading re-interpretations of legal or civil cases in Canada.

WATCH BELOW: John Baird criticizes Trudeau in interview on Saudi TV

Among the outright false claims in the video are that U of T’s Jordan Peterson and Denis Rancourt, a former physics professor at the University of Ottawa, were each “arrested for their political views.”

Peterson has not been arrested for his views and remains an outspoken public figure and author.

READ MORE: Jordan Peterson sues Wilfrid Laurier University for defamation following Lindsay Shepherd case

Rancourt was fired from the University of Ottawa in 2009 and banned from campus over a dispute with the administration relating to his grading system. He was subsequently arrested for trespassing on campus.

Rancourt later lost a libel suit brought against him by another Ottawa professor, who took issue with being called a “house negro” on Rancourt’s blog. Rancourt lost his appeal in the case.

‘Arrested for freedom of opinion’

The same Al Arabiya video falsely suggests Daniel Morris, former chief of Liard First Nation in Watson Lake, Yukon, was “arrested for freedom of opinion” and imprisoned for six months. The video says Morris “called for Canada’s native population to claim their land.”

Morris was actually convicted of sexually assaulting his estranged wife in 2004. The conviction cost him leadership of the Liard First Nation, but he was eventually re-elected in 2013.

The Saudi news channel also claimed that infamous white supremacist Ernst Zundel — spelled “Ernest Zendell” in the video — was imprisoned for three years for denying the Holocaust.

Zundel served two years in a Canadian prison, starting in 1985 after he was convicted of knowingly publishing false news in the form of pamphlets denying the Holocaust. The conviction was quashed in 1987 and a new trial was ordered over procedural errors with the case.

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in 1992 that it was unconstitutional to criminally punish someone for publishing fake news.

Despite the Supreme Court win, Zundel continued to fight the government over his views, both in Canada and, later, in the United States. The U.S. eventually deported him to Canada, then Canada deported him to Germany in 2005. A German court convicted Zundel on 14 charges of inciting hatred, including denying the Holocaust, which is a crime in Germany.

Zundel was jailed in Germany for five years and released in 2010. The native German died in his home country last year.

‘Protesting against abortion’

The video cites the cases of activists Mary Wagner and Linda Gibbons, who it claims were arrested “for protesting against abortion” and sentenced to 10 years.

Each woman has spent more than a decade behind bars for offences related to their activity around abortion clinics. However, that time has been accumulated through several shorter sentences, not single sentences of 10 years each.

Court documents show Wagner and Gibbons have each been convicted of violating court orders prohibiting them from protesting outside specific abortion clinics.

READ MORE: Questions raised about Queen’s Diamond Jubilee medal recipients after Surrey man facing charges awarded

Wagner once entered an abortion clinic and told several patients they were committing murder.

Gibbons violated a court order in 2008 that prohibited her from hold a sign outside an abortion clinic.

READ MORE: Canada will ‘engage’ with Saudi Arabia but won’t change position on human rights: Trudeau

The feud between Canada and Saudi Arabia erupted last week after Canada criticized the Saudis for arresting activist Samara Badawi, sister of blogger Raif Badawi.

Raif Badawi was arrested in 2012 and sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in prison for promoting secularism and freedom of religion.