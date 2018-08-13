Police seek public’s help with suspected armed robbery in Kitchener

Waterloo police are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down two men who robbed a business on Ottawa Street near Alpine Road in Kitchener on Friday night.

Police said two men entered a business at 725 Ottawa St. South just before 10 p.m. Friday night and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

They were carrying a yellow grocery bag.

One suspect is described as being around five feet five inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a hoodie, gloves and pants. The hoodie, when zipped up, covered his face with a picture of a skull.

His accomplice was over six feet tall with a thin build. He wore a black faded hoodie and had a piece of cloth covering his face. He was wearing burgundy shorts and tan work boots.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477.