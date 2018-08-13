Crime
Police seek public’s help with suspected armed robbery in Kitchener

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo police are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down two men who robbed a business on Ottawa Street near Alpine Road in Kitchener on Friday night.

Police said two men entered a business at 725 Ottawa St. South just before 10 p.m. Friday night and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

They were carrying a yellow grocery bag.

One suspect is described as being around five feet five inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a hoodie, gloves and pants. The hoodie, when zipped up, covered his face with a picture of a skull.

His accomplice was over six feet tall with a thin build. He wore a black faded hoodie and had a piece of cloth covering his face. He was wearing burgundy shorts and tan work boots.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477.

