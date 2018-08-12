Stunning light show caught on camera as lightning streaks across Las Vegas sky

A stunning light show was caught on video on Saturday as lightning lit up the sky above Las Vegas during a storm moving through southern Nevada, which left trees toppled and knocked out power for thousands.

The severe weather, accompanied by strong winds and a dust storm, blew through the state and created numerous outages in the Las Vegas Valley, while prompting a flash flood warning for one county.

Winds whipped up to 114 km/h in some places, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and even prompted the Las Vegas 51s baseball game to be suspended until Sunday.

There were numerous reports for damage, ABC affiliate KTNV reported, with power poles and trees being downed in the storm.

Above the Vegas strip, however, people were treated to a light show as bolts of lightning danced across the sky. Some did hit the ground, with a fire near Maryland Parkway and St. Louis Avenue possibly caused by a lightning strike, but it created a display many took to social media to showcase.

Video also captured the Vegas strip being swallowed by the dust storm as it moved through.

By Sunday morning, almost 35,000 people still remained without power.