Solidarity event takes stand against racism

On Saturday, around 300 people gathered in Saskatoon to stand against racism and hate crimes in the community.

The Neighbours Without Borders event was held in response to what happened to Saskatoon resident, Abu Sheikh, while he was walking home from a prayer service at his mosque on July 13.

“Somebody tried to run him over with their half-ton truck and also proceeded to throw bricks into the house. We believe it was a hate crime,” explained Aisha Sheikh, Abu’s daughter.

A solidarity walk followed Abu’s route from the mosque to his home, where dignitaries and other community members planted flowers in his front yard.

“Thank you all for your solidarity and support. I see in front of me this is the real Saskatoon,” Abu said at the event.

Aisha said the walk is important to show that everyone should be able to walk freely in their community without fear of being harmed.

“When you show your compassion, you need to actually do something. We hope people will be able to recreate that walk that my dad had to our house and will do it in a positive light together and take out the negativity that was experienced,” said Aisha

The event concluded with a tea service and performances in Grosvenor Park.