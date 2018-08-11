Crime
August 11, 2018 7:24 pm
Updated: August 11, 2018 7:26 pm

Montreal police search for suspect after man stabbed in broad daylight in NDG

By Web producer  Global News
File / Global News
A A

Police are searching for a man believed to be in his 20s after a stabbing Saturday afternoon in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said the armed assault took place at around 4 p.m., at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Sherbrooke Street.

READ MORE: Victim hospitalized, 3 arrested in connection with stabbing in Verdun

Police believe a dispute between two men escalated and one man stabbed the other with a sharp object.

The victim was taken to hospital where he is currently undergoing surgery.

Bergeron said his injuries were serious.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigate Crescent St. stabbing

The suspect fled the scene on foot accompanied by a woman — also thought to be in her 20s.

Police are searching for both individuals.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Montreal Police
montreal stabbing
NDG
NDG stabbing
Notre-Dame-de-Grace

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News