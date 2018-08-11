Montreal police search for suspect after man stabbed in broad daylight in NDG
Police are searching for a man believed to be in his 20s after a stabbing Saturday afternoon in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.
Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said the armed assault took place at around 4 p.m., at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Sherbrooke Street.
Police believe a dispute between two men escalated and one man stabbed the other with a sharp object.
The victim was taken to hospital where he is currently undergoing surgery.
Bergeron said his injuries were serious.
The suspect fled the scene on foot accompanied by a woman — also thought to be in her 20s.
Police are searching for both individuals.
