Montreal police search for suspect after man stabbed in broad daylight in NDG

Police are searching for a man believed to be in his 20s after a stabbing Saturday afternoon in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said the armed assault took place at around 4 p.m., at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Sherbrooke Street.

READ MORE: Victim hospitalized, 3 arrested in connection with stabbing in Verdun

Police believe a dispute between two men escalated and one man stabbed the other with a sharp object.

The victim was taken to hospital where he is currently undergoing surgery.

Bergeron said his injuries were serious.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigate Crescent St. stabbing

The suspect fled the scene on foot accompanied by a woman — also thought to be in her 20s.

Police are searching for both individuals.