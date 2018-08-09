Saskatoon brewery hosting beer summer camp for adults young at heart

When it comes to summer camps, why should children be the ones that have all the fun?

A Saskatoon-based brewery doesn’t think it’s all that fair and has decided to hold a beer camp so people can all relive their glory days as a child in the summer — only this time with beer.

“Beer camp is all about going as an adult without your kids, without your bills to pay, without anything,” Prairie Sun Brewery owner Heather Williams said.

The retreat promises to be more relaxing than your typical trip to the lake. It’s an all-inclusive-style summer camp that will be held Sept. 7 to 9, and is all about escaping life, unleashing your inner child, then leaving a happy camper.