Saskatoon police constables plead not guilty to assault

Two Saskatoon police constables charged with assault are heading to trial.

Constables Cailin Link and Angela McEwan pleaded not guilty to common assault Wednesday in Saskatoon provincial court.

They were charged in May after an alleged incident during a traffic stop last November when they arrested a man for obstructing officers.

The man filed a complaint with the Saskatoon Police Service, which was forwarded to the Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission (PCC).

Charges were laid after a PCC investigation and recommendations from Crown prosecutors.

Both have been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the court proceedings.

Their trial has been set for Dec. 17.