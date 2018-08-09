Human rights lawyers to address repeal of Ontario’s sex-ed curriculum

A pair of human rights lawyers have scheduled a news conference Thursday morning to address Ontario government’s plan to repeal the province’s sex-ed curriculum.

A petition signed by nearly 1,800 health-care workers was delivered to the provincial legislature Tuesday by NDP Leader Andrea Horwath.

Hundreds of doctors, nurses and social workers are asking the Ontario government to reconsider its plan to shelve and replace a modernized sex-ed curriculum, arguing the decision would put students’ health at risk.

Scrapping the sex-ed curriculum updated by the previous Liberal government in 2015 was one of the main campaign promises of Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford during the spring election.

His government has said it will launch a province-wide consultation on a new lesson plan.

— With a file from The Canadian Press