Police not releasing name of deceased man found in West Kelowna

Police aren’t saying much about the deceased man who was found down an Okanagan embankment last week, other than he was 31 years old and from Kelowna.

On Wednesday, West Kelowna RCMP said they had positively identified the deceased individual that was found on Thursday evening, August 2, near the intersection of Campbell Place and Campbell Road. The man was found approximately 200 metres down an embankment.

Police said the man’s family has been notified of his death, and that the B.C. Coroner’s Service is also involved in the investigation. However, police added they believe no foul play was involved in the man’s death.

Global Okanagan sent a news crew to the scene, and close to where the deceased man was located, drug paraphernalia was found. It’s not known if the deceased man and the drug paraphernalia were linked.