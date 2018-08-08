Abbotsford police save crying child trapped on decorative balcony

Abbotsford police are reminding residents to install window stops and guards after they were called to rescue a young child on a small balcony Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m., officers were called to the area of Simon Avenue and Trethewey Street.

Police say neighbours spotted a four-year-old crying on a small ornamental balcony on the third floor.

The child was alone.

The balcony was only big enough to fit a flower pot and not a chair.

Officers got into the family suite and rescued the child. Police say the child’s parents were inside sleeping at the time.

It is not known if the child popped out a window screen or climbed through an open window.

Abbotsford police say this incident should serve as a reminder to watch kids around windows, especially in the summer.