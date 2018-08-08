Child rescued from balcony
August 8, 2018 12:16 pm

Abbotsford police save crying child trapped on decorative balcony

By Online News Producer  Global News

Abbotsford Police vehicle.

British Columbia Emergency Photography
A A

Abbotsford police are reminding residents to install window stops and guards after they were called to rescue a young child on a small balcony Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m., officers were called to the area of Simon Avenue and Trethewey Street.

Police say neighbours spotted a four-year-old crying on a small ornamental balcony on the third floor.

The child was alone.

The balcony was only big enough to fit a flower pot and not a chair.

Officers got into the family suite and rescued the child. Police say the child’s parents were inside sleeping at the time.

READ MORE: Health officials warn of window safety around children

It is not known if the child popped out a window screen or climbed through an open window.

Abbotsford police say this incident should serve as a reminder to watch kids around windows, especially in the summer.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Abbotsford
Abbotsford police
Abbotsford police rescue
Child on balcony
Child rescued from balcony

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News