Manitoba to spend $380 million to replace outdated radio communications systems

Manitoba has awarded a contract worth $380 million to Bell MTS to replace and update the province’s outdated radio communication systems.

Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement from Thompson on Wednesday morning and said reliable communications across the province are essential.

“This new digital two-way mobile radio system will provide expanded coverage over a more secure network and improve the safety of our first responders.”

Currently, the network is a patchwork of FleetNet systems used by fire, ambulance and police services, and a VHF system used by Manitoba Sustainable Development. The new system will replace all of those, Pallister said.

In addition to replacing old equipment, Bell MTS will be responsible for erecting five more telecommunication towers in northern Manitoba and for providing mobile tower units for more coverage when needed during emergencies.

The new equipment will include GPS radios to track the location of first responders and advanced radio encryption to “ensure police operations are secure.”

The equipment will also be compatible with systems in other provinces.

The price tag is lower than the original estimate, added Pallister, after Bell MTS won the contract through a tendering process. The new system will come online over the next three years.

