New LINX transit system officially launches in Simcoe County

Travelling between municipalities just became a whole lot easier for residents in Simcoe County with the official launch of the LINX Transit Service.

The new bus service officially launched its first route Tuesday, running north to south and connecting Midland and Penetanguishene to Barrie with stops in Wyebridge, Waverly, Elmvale and Midhurst.

“We’re officially in the transit business, and we’re pleased to offer another crucial public service to our residents and communities,” Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall said in a statement. “Route 1 is just the first stop on an ambitious plan to link our municipalities across the region and connect residents to health services, jobs, education centres and retail hubs in other communities.”

As part of the five-year roll out of the LINX service, the county will be considering several other routes in the coming years, including Orillia to Barrie in 2019, Collingwood to Barrie in 2019 or 2020, Alliston to Bradford West Gwillimbury in 2020 or 2021 and Midland to Orillia in 2020 or 2021. The county will also assume some existing inter-municipal routes currently operating throughout the county.

According to the LINX website, the program will also include a new accessible transit service called LINX+. Those unable to board a LINX bus due to a physical or functional disability can register for prearranged door-to-door service with LINX+.

READ MORE: Simcoe County to launch LINX transit service in August

According to a release issued by the County of Simcoe on Aug. 7 celebrating the new service, the county will be offering complimentary fares between Aug. 7 and Sept. 4.

Regular fare rates ranging from $2 to $6 will begin after Labour Day. Riders will have the option of using a new reloadable LINX card to pay for their ride, which will be available in late August.

Route 1 of the LINX service will operate Monday to Friday with the first bus leaving at 6 a.m. and the last drop-off scheduled for 7:40 p.m.

More information about the LINX service, including fare rates and schedules, can be found on the County of Simcoe website.