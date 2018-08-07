Crown withdraws 2nd-degree murder charge against teen in Stewiacke stabbing

The Crown has dropped a charge of second-degree murder against a Nova Scotia teen in relation to a stabbing death in August 2017.

RCMP were called to a disturbance on Aug. 18, 2017, at a home on Main Street in Stewiacke, N.S. Police found a 46-year-old man badly injured when they arrived on the scene.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP investigating homicide in East Stewiacke, 17-year-old in custody

He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

His wife, Shelley Woods, identified the victim as military veteran Daniel Handrahan.

WATCH: 17-year-old in custody as N.S. RCMP investigate homicide in East Stewiacke

A 17-year-old boy was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death. On Tuesday, the Public Prosecution Service confirmed that charge had been withdrawn.