Crown withdraws 2nd-degree murder charge against teen in Stewiacke stabbing
The Crown has dropped a charge of second-degree murder against a Nova Scotia teen in relation to a stabbing death in August 2017.
RCMP were called to a disturbance on Aug. 18, 2017, at a home on Main Street in Stewiacke, N.S. Police found a 46-year-old man badly injured when they arrived on the scene.
He was rushed to hospital where he later died.
His wife, Shelley Woods, identified the victim as military veteran Daniel Handrahan.
A 17-year-old boy was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death. On Tuesday, the Public Prosecution Service confirmed that charge had been withdrawn.
