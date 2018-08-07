Traffic
August 7, 2018 8:29 am

Tractor-trailer rollover closes eastbound Hwy. 401 in Courtice

Eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 in Oshawa is closed due to a tractor-trailer rollover on Aug. 7, 2018.

A tractor-trailer rollover has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Courtice.

Ontario Provincial Police said the single-vehicle crash happened around 7 a.m. at Courtice Road.

Authorities said no injuries were reported.

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours for the fuel-spill cleanup.

