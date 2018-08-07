Tractor-trailer rollover closes eastbound Hwy. 401 in Courtice
A tractor-trailer rollover has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Courtice.
Ontario Provincial Police said the single-vehicle crash happened around 7 a.m. at Courtice Road.
Authorities said no injuries were reported.
The highway is expected to be closed for several hours for the fuel-spill cleanup.
