Nanaimo regional district declares state of emergency amid 107-hectare wildfire

The Regional District of Nanaimo has declared a state of local emergency amid the flareup of an estimated 107-hectare wildfire burning in the Nanaimo Lakes area.

It also issued an evacuation order and alert over the blaze.

The evacuation order was issued over concern about danger to homes west of the fire — the RCMP asked people to leave the area immediately.

Meanwhile, the alert was declared over danger to 77 residences east of the wildfire.

The addresses subject to an alert were as follows:

Nanaimo River Road from 1565 to 2665

Twilight Way from 2728 to 2796

Elk Trails Way from 2515 to 2630

South Forks Road from 2375 to 2710

An alert doesn’t mean that residents have to leave right away, just that they should be prepared to do so.

Families subject to an alert have been advised to come up with a meeting place and to ensure they have “essential items” such as important papers, medicine and eyeglasses.

They were also advised to be ready to move any parents or children with disabilities.

The fire, which is burning close to Nanaimo River Road, was reported on Aug. 5.

Its cause is still being investigated.