Rick Zamperin: Is this heaven? No, it’s football season

If you’re a massive football fan, like me, we are entering a stretch of the year that I can most aptly describe as akin to eating a mouthwatering apple pie — a la mode, of course.

OK, so I’m also a fan of apples. And pie. And ice cream.

Taste buds aside, while the boys of summer duke it out on the diamonds, the best footballers on both sides of the 49th parallel are putting their skills on display.

The Canadian Football League season is nearing its halfway point, complete with a few interesting storylines — including the recent disastrous debut of Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel and the debate over whether or not the Calgary Stampeders will become the league’s first undefeated team.

Of course, around these parts, fans of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are wondering if this is the year the Cats end their nearly two-decade-long Grey Cup drought.

Down south, National Football League training camps have kicked off and fan bases are debating their team’s chances of winning the Super Bowl come Feb. 3 in Atlanta, Ga.

This month also marks the start of the NFL’s fantasy season, with leagues popping up across the continent.

From standard leagues to PPR leagues to survivor, keeper and dynasty leagues, there’s something for everyone.

Football in August is like having an appetizer and a main course in the same sitting.

Although, I’d start with the slice of pie.