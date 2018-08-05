Crime
August 5, 2018 3:36 pm
Updated: August 5, 2018 3:42 pm

Attempted murder charge laid after woman found shot

By Will Reimer Global News

A man is in custody after a woman was found shot early Saturday morning.

A 40-year-old man from Lockport is in custody facing a slew of charges after a woman was found shot early Saturday morning.

General patrol officers came across the woman inside a truck near Andrews Street and Aberdeen Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.

While additional officers were arriving, police say a man approached the scene, tossed something in between two parked vehicles, and raised his hands in the air.

The man was taken into custody. Officers later found a firearm near the vehicles.

The woman was brought to hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to stable.

Investigators believe the male suspect, who owned the truck, may have been involved in a dispute with the victim and another person just before the shooting.

Donald Michael Kargus faces a long list of charges including attempt to commit murder, and various firearms offenses.

The investigation continues.

