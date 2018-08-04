13-year-old girl struck by bullet near Jan Lake

A 13-year-old girl was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a ricocheted bullet near Jan Lake, SK; roughly 68 kilometres northwest of Flin Flon, Manitoba.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Friday, August 3, a Ministry of Environment conservation officer used a shotgun to fire up at four problem bears, which were in a tree. The bears had been causing problems at a nearby outfitting camp. The officer was supported by a member of the public, who dispatched one of the bears with his own shotgun when it fell to the ground.

The girl, who was standing in the back of a half-ton truck approximately 75 metres away, was struck by a ricochet bullet fragment from one of the shotgun discharges. She was treated at the scene and taken to hospital in Flin Flon with a non-life-threatening injury.

The Ministry of Environment has been dealing with a number of bear incidents in the Jan Lake area, including the live-trapping of a bear last week. Two local outfitting camps called conservation officers Friday evening for public safety assistance with the four bears in question.

The incident is under investigation by the RCMP and the Ministry of Environment. No further comment will be provided until the investigation is completed.