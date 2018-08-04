N.S. SPCA says rooms are ‘overflowing’ with kittens, need help feeding them

The Nova Scotia SPCA says they are “dangerously low” on wet food at their Dartmouth shelter and have put out a plea asking for help from the public.

READ: New thrift store helping to fund SPCA operations across Nova Scotia

This is the time of year when the shelter says they are inundated with kittens and need a substantial amount of wet cat food to feed all the felines in their care.

“Anyone whose been at the shelter will know that we have kittens in just about every room,” says SPCA Volunteer Tara Ricketts. “Our rooms are overflowing.”

Ricketts says the shelter primarily feeds kittens Hill’s Science Diet but would appreciate any donations of wet cat food that they can get.

WATCH: Abandoned animals all too common in Nova Scotia, N.S. SPCA says

The SPCA is also hoping that someone can help by donating some office supplies, including white paper, as they recently ran out.

“Another thing that we go through a lot of that people may not think about when they donate to the shelter is bleach,” said Ricketts.

“We use bleach to clean out, so when these guys get adopted, we’ll use bleach to clean out the kennel and get it ready for its next tenants so we’d also really like to have some bleach, any size, any brand of bleach would be great to help us keep everything clean and sanitary here.”

READ: NS SPCA Palliative Care Program helps animals live final days in loving environment

If you’re thinking of adding a four-legged friend to your family, this weekend may be a good chance to look into it. Any adult cat (over six months old) at the SPCA currently qualifies for a special reduced adoption fee of $100.

The SPCA is currently working to raise money for their operations by organizing a Chase The Ace draw, which will take place on Tuesday. For more information, you can click here.

Anyone who suspects animal abuse or neglect is asked to contact the Nova Scotia SPCA by calling 1-888-703-7722, emailing animals@spcans.ca or filling out out an online complaint form.