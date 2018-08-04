Aircraft
August 4, 2018 10:59 am

Pilot emerges with minor injuries after Middleton crash landing: OPP

By 980 CFPL

Police say the plane crashed and flipped over upon landing.

Norfolk County OPP
A A

Norfolk County OPP say a 72-year-old man emerged with minor injuries following a crash landing.

According to police, emergency services responded to reports of a plane crash around 8 p.m. on Friday, at a Byerlay Side Road address in Middleton.

Police say an investigation determined the pilot was attempting to land his single-engine Cessna plane when it crashed and flipped over.

READ MORE: Calgary’s ‘Pete the Plumber’ details rescue of pilot of crashed ultralight plane

The Elgin County man was attended to by paramedics on scene.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation into the crash.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aircraft
Airplane
Aviation
crash landing
London
Middleton
minor injurie
news
Norfolk County
Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Plane Crash
Senior survives plane crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News