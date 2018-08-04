Pilot emerges with minor injuries after Middleton crash landing: OPP

Norfolk County OPP say a 72-year-old man emerged with minor injuries following a crash landing.

According to police, emergency services responded to reports of a plane crash around 8 p.m. on Friday, at a Byerlay Side Road address in Middleton.

Police say an investigation determined the pilot was attempting to land his single-engine Cessna plane when it crashed and flipped over.

The Elgin County man was attended to by paramedics on scene.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation into the crash.