Superhero window washers surprise kids at Kingston hospital

Some special guests popped up — or, in this case, dropped down — at Kingston General Hospital on Thursday, as Batman, Spider-Man, Wonder Woman and other superheroes washed the windows outside the hospital’s pediatric unit.

“It really just brings smiles to the pediatric patients that are here that are battling their own illnesses and being superheroes every day, and it’s our chance to show the kids that there are real-life superheroes out there,” said Kerri-Lee Bisonette, program manager of the hospital’s pediatric unit.

Children in the unit watched as some of their favourite crime fighters cleaned windows right in front of them. However, it wasn’t just those inside the hospital: the superheroes also turned heads on the ground, as numerous people gathered below.

Daniel Sikkema’s son, Gabriel, is a patient at Kingston General. Sikkema says the day was a chance to celebrate the kids as well as all of the nurses and doctors, who are real-life superheroes to patients and their families.

“Being able to see the comic book superheroes dressed up gives us an opportunity to focus on what superheroes really are, and it gives us a chance to tell the kids that yes, these are superhero characters, but in real life there are real superheroes that take care of us.”

This marks the third year that Kingston General and the crew from Elite Window Cleaning have teamed up for “Superheroes Day.”