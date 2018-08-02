Weather
August 2, 2018 2:00 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: storms and cooler conditions move in

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

Thunderstorm rolling through Kindersley the evening of August 1.

Courtesy Jenny Hagen
Thunderstorms and cooler conditions slip in heading into August long weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

After a few storms swept through early Thursday morning, some lingering clouds were leftover by daybreak as we dipped back to 15 degrees to start the day.

Clouds quickly cleared out with lots of sunshine by mid-morning as we heated up into the mid-20s before noon.

Temperatures pop up into the upper 20s during the afternoon, but that’ll feel like the mid-30s with humidity in the city under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Thursday Night

Clouds roll back in Thursday evening with a good chance of thunderstorms rolling through overnight as we cool back into the mid-teens.

There is a chance of some storms passing by the Saskatoon area Thursday night.

SkyTracker Weather

Friday

There’s a chance of storms very early in the day before clouds clear out to bring in some sunny breaks in the morning with winds picking up during the afternoon with gusts upwards of 40 km/h possible.

A system swinging in will bring back the clouds and a chance of showers and thunderstorms returning later in the day as we warm up to around 27 degrees with humidex values pushing toward the 30s.

There is a chance of a few storms on Friday as this low pressure system swings through.

SkyTracker Weather

August Long Weekend

The long weekend will kickoff on a cooler note under mostly cloudy skies with a good chance of showers during the day on Saturday as temperatures struggle to climb into the mid-20s for an afternoon high.

There is a good chance of late day showers and storms on Saturday.

SkyTracker Weather

The upper trough bringing in the unsettled conditions begins moving out on Sunday with clouds and a chance of showers and storms before some late day clearing with a daytime high again in the mid-20s.

An upper ridge of high pressure will gradually build back in some heat through the long weekend.

SkyTracker Weather

Warmer air finally starts to pour back in for Saskatchewan Day on Monday under partly to mostly cloudy skies with an afternoon high in the upper 20s.

Work Week Outlook

30 degree heat swings back in early next week with an upper ridge rebuilding and partly to mostly sunny skies returning back into the forecast picture.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

J Jordan took the August 2 Your Saskatchewan photo near Donavon:

J Jordan took the August 2 Your Saskatchewan photo near Donavon.

J Jordan / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

