Saskatoon weather outlook: storms and cooler conditions move in

Thunderstorms and cooler conditions slip in heading into August long weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

After a few storms swept through early Thursday morning, some lingering clouds were leftover by daybreak as we dipped back to 15 degrees to start the day.

Clouds quickly cleared out with lots of sunshine by mid-morning as we heated up into the mid-20s before noon.

After some overnight storms, we're back under blue skies & sunshine for this 2nd morning of August in Saskatoon! https://t.co/beDdE6TyEX #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/ue4BDsn4mH — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 2, 2018

Temperatures pop up into the upper 20s during the afternoon, but that’ll feel like the mid-30s with humidity in the city under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Thursday Night

Clouds roll back in Thursday evening with a good chance of thunderstorms rolling through overnight as we cool back into the mid-teens.

Friday

There’s a chance of storms very early in the day before clouds clear out to bring in some sunny breaks in the morning with winds picking up during the afternoon with gusts upwards of 40 km/h possible.

A system swinging in will bring back the clouds and a chance of showers and thunderstorms returning later in the day as we warm up to around 27 degrees with humidex values pushing toward the 30s.

August Long Weekend

The long weekend will kickoff on a cooler note under mostly cloudy skies with a good chance of showers during the day on Saturday as temperatures struggle to climb into the mid-20s for an afternoon high.

The upper trough bringing in the unsettled conditions begins moving out on Sunday with clouds and a chance of showers and storms before some late day clearing with a daytime high again in the mid-20s.

Warmer air finally starts to pour back in for Saskatchewan Day on Monday under partly to mostly cloudy skies with an afternoon high in the upper 20s.

Work Week Outlook

30 degree heat swings back in early next week with an upper ridge rebuilding and partly to mostly sunny skies returning back into the forecast picture.

J Jordan took the August 2 Your Saskatchewan photo near Donavon:

