Swim advisory issued for Gull Lake Beach in Gravenhurst

A swim advisory has been issued for Gull Lake Beach in the town of Gravenhurst after elevated bacteria levels were recorded.

According to a release issued Aug. 1, the geometric mean of samples collected from the beach was 221 E. coli per 100 millilitres, which exceeds the provincial standard of 200 E. coli per 100 millilitres.

A swimming advisory is issued when bacteria levels exceed those considered acceptable by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

According to the advisory, elevated bacteria levels may increase the risk of minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections, as well as stomach illnesses.

The city recommends anyone who chooses to swim during an advisory to avoid dunking their head and avoid swallowing the water.