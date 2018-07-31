Faith Rutledge
July 31, 2018 7:56 pm

Kelowna woman launches lawsuit after trying to sell house commission free

By Video Journalist  Global News
A Kelowna woman trying to sell her home through a commission-free company claims she was misinformed and is demanding a refund.

Faith Rutledge decided to sign with Property Guys route but claims she didn’t get what she was expecting.

She said that after she paid Property Guys more than $3,000, she received another contract via email from a brokerage stating, among other things, that it can collect a finder’s fee.

“They also had in there that they were entitled to a finder’s fee. How much is a finder’s fee? It didn’t say,” said Rutledge.

But Property Guys and the broker insists Rutledge has nothing to worry about. For starters, the broker — My Move Realty — said the contract it wants Rutledge to sign is a standard real estate form and doesn’t really apply to her.

“Finders fees is standard in most listing agreements. In theory it allows the listing brokerage to accept a fee from a third party in relation to the listing. To date My Move Realty has never been offered or received a finders fee from any third party. So this is very much a moot point,” Ravi Duhra of My Move Realty said.

As for Property Guys, it maintains it has honoured its contract with Rutledge and she can forget about a refund.

But Rutledge has dug in her heels and said she’s launching a civil suit against Property Guys and My Move Realty.

My Move Realty has offered to refund Rutledge $800, part of the $3,000 fee she signed with Property Guys, but Rutledge said she’s not going to accept the refund — adding she wants all her money back and will see them in court.

